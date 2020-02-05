Global  

Police chase, crash at Chiefs parade

No one was hurt when police pursued a vehicle down the parade route ahead of the Chiefs parade Wednesday.
WATCH: Car Chase Blasts Onto KC Chiefs Parade Route, Ends in Crash Just Feet from Crowd

In Kansas City, a car slammed through the barricades blocking off the parade route for the Super Bowl...
Mediaite - Published

Police chase ends in crash along parade route to celebrate Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win

As fans gathered Wednesday morning in Kansas City to celebrate the Super Bowl LIV triumph of the...
USATODAY.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police chase, crash along parade route

A police chase occurred along the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route before the parade began.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08

2 in custody after car drives through barrier along Chiefs Kingdom parade route

Law enforcement had to chase down a person who drove their vehicle through a barricade along the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route on Wednesday morning.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:20

