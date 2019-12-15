Global  

China To Cut Tariffs In Half On $75 Billion Worth Of U.S. Goods

China To Cut Tariffs In Half On $75 Billion Worth Of U.S. Goods

China To Cut Tariffs In Half On $75 Billion Worth Of U.S. Goods

The Chinese Ministry of Finance said retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. goods will be reduced from 10% to 5% and on others from 5% to 2.5%.
China to cut tariffs in half on $75 billion of U.S. goods


China Will Cut Tariffs In Half On $75 Billion Of U.S. Products

The lower tariffs will take effect next Friday. The move comes after the Trump administration agreed...
Eyebrows Raise At Trump's Claim China Will More Than Double Its Agricultural Purchases

American farmers welcomed the announcement of an interim trade agreement between the US and China on Friday. But according to Markets Insider, they remained skeptical that China would more than double..

