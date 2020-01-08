Viola Davis' portrayal of Michelle Obama lands First Ladies full series pick-up 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:46s - Published Viola Davis' portrayal of Michelle Obama lands First Ladies full series pick-up Viola Davis' new drama First Ladies, in which the Oscar winner portrays Michelle Obama, has been picked up for a full series.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources ‘First Ladies’ Series Ordered at Showtime – Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama Showtime has ordered a series about the First Ladies that will star Viola Davis as Michelle...

The Wrap - Published 21 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this CINEMANEW24.COM Viola Davis’ portrayal of Michelle Obama lands First Ladies full series pick-up – Film News | … https://t.co/IHWxpKIwEU 8 hours ago Logos Bolo RT @LogosBolo: Viola Davis should have refused Knowing he is a traitor & a man It’s offensive 2 women frankly Portraying a transsexual Drag… 10 hours ago People Magazine SA Viola Davis’ portrayal of Michelle Obama lands First Ladies full series pick-up - https://t.co/G42I7PrJdk 12 hours ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Viola Davis' portrayal of Michelle Obama lands First Ladies full series pick-up… https://t.co/QoexxUMF0X 12 hours ago