Viola Davis' portrayal of Michelle Obama lands First Ladies full series pick-up

Viola Davis' portrayal of Michelle Obama lands First Ladies full series pick-up

Viola Davis' portrayal of Michelle Obama lands First Ladies full series pick-up

Viola Davis' new drama First Ladies, in which the Oscar winner portrays Michelle Obama, has been picked up for a full series.
‘First Ladies’ Series Ordered at Showtime – Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama

‘First Ladies’ Series Ordered at Showtime – Viola Davis to Play Michelle ObamaShowtime has ordered a series about the First Ladies that will star Viola Davis as Michelle...
Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in Showtime's 'First Ladies' | THR News [Video]Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in Showtime's 'First Ladies' | THR News

The first season of the anthology will also focus on Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:30Published

Michelle Obama announces new Instagram TV series [Video]Michelle Obama announces new Instagram TV series

The former first lady has partnered with media company ATTN: to showcase the highs and lows as four students experience their first year of college in a series called 'A Year of Firsts'.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:06Published

