Epicentre of anti-CAA protests & burning issue of Delhi polls 2020: Watch Ground Report | OneIndia

Epicentre of anti-CAA protests & burning issue of Delhi polls 2020: Watch Ground Report | OneIndia

Epicentre of anti-CAA protests & burning issue of Delhi polls 2020: Watch Ground Report | OneIndia

Oneindia's ground report from Shaheen Bagh which is the epicentre of the anti-caa protest.

Shaheen Bagh has become a burning issue in Delhi polls.

Women of Shaheen Bagh want CAA, NRC & NPR rolled back even as the Govt appears adamant that there can be no compromise on these laws.
