⭐ B T S ⭐ RT @BTSVotingFam : ✨‘LUV YOUR 7SWANS’ is trending no.8 WorldWide! ✨This was started as a Mass Voting event for: ↳ iHeartRadio Awards… 5 seconds ago

Flossy RT @amcnal : saw that #RonaldReagan was trending and got worried, but he's still dead https://t.co/3KE7ff6dpz 5 seconds ago

Anne Rose RT @DeanObeidallah: Trump loves Twitter so he has to see daily that he is getting crushed on it. Look at what the top trending topics are… 6 seconds ago