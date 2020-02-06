Global  

New Yorkers Blocked From Trusted Travel Programs

New Yorkers Blocked From Trusted Travel Programs

New Yorkers Blocked From Trusted Travel Programs

The programs are meant to help travelers move through customs lines faster, but New Yorkers are no longer allowed to sign up or renew their memberships.

CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.
Homeland Security suspends travel programs for New Yorkers

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it would no longer let...
Seattle Times - Published


