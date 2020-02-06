Global  

Adorable moment excitable dogs greet owner at Tenerife airport after not seeing him for 11 days

Adorable moment excitable dogs greet owner at Tenerife airport after not seeing him for 11 days

Adorable moment excitable dogs greet owner at Tenerife airport after not seeing him for 11 days

This is the adorable moment two Jack Russell dogs roll around on the floor with their owner at an airport arrivals lounge as he returns home.
Adorable moment excitable dogs greet owner at Tenerife airport after not seeing him for 11 days

This is the adorable moment two Jack Russell dogs roll around on the floor with their owner at an airport arrivals lounge as he returns home.

Life coach Peter Sage, 47, had only been away for 11 days but his twin pooches cleared missed him.

Cute video footage shows four-year-old Archie and Bella jump all over him as he arrives at Tenerife Airport.

Peter, who lives on the Canary Island, had been on an 11 day trip to multiple countries including Bulgaria, Norway, Hong Kong and London for work.

This footage was recorded on January 19.




