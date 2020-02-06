2020 Florida State Fair: What's new for families 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:26s - Published 2020 Florida State Fair: What's new for families There are a few new things to expect at the 2020 Florida State Fair, including exclusive promotions, a fair foodie crawl and a 5K & Fun Run Race. Story: https://wfts.tv/2H2l3hr 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 2020 Florida State Fair: What's new for families There are a few new things to expect at the 2020 Florida State Fair, including exclusive promotions, a fair foodie crawl and a 5K & Fun Run Race. Story: https://wfts.tv/2H2l3hr Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:26Published 12 minutes ago