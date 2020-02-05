How 'Birds of Prey' is a middle finger to the Oscars 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 03:32s - Published How 'Birds of Prey' is a middle finger to the Oscars Following Wonder Woman's success, Margot Robbie made sure that her Harley Quinn spin off would be DC's second female-directed superhero movie.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ♦️♦️ 𝗰𝗵𝗹𝗼𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗱 ᗢ ♦️♦️ Men get to eat their words, after this turn out for Birds of Prey. I can't wait for it to make millions of dollars… https://t.co/Txpd2lZzhX 1 week ago