Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How the Queen Honored Princess Anne's Rescuer

How the Queen Honored Princess Anne's Rescuer

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
How the Queen Honored Princess Anne's Rescuer

How the Queen Honored Princess Anne's Rescuer

If you rescue the Queen’s daughter, you are going to be rewarded.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the heartwarming story of Ronnie Russel and Princess Anne.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ksieznaletizia

Anna RT @AndreasMegos: The official presentation of the “Diary of Queen Frederica”, has just began at the Cotsen Hall Amphitheatre at Athens.  T… 4 days ago

AndreasMegos

Andreas Megos The official presentation of the “Diary of Queen Frederica”, has just began at the Cotsen Hall Amphitheatre at Athe… https://t.co/IlqQxqaiJ2 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Saya Harry Can No Longer Use 'HRH' Title [Video]Queen Elizabeth Saya Harry Can No Longer Use "HRH" Title

After two weeks of turmoil within Britain's royal family, the Queen has struck a deal with Prince Harry and Meghan. The deal comes after the announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan that they were..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

The Royal’s 2020 Calendar is Already Full [Video]The Royal’s 2020 Calendar is Already Full

The Royal family always has plenty of events, but in 2020, their calendars are already full. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares some highlights.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.