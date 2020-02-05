Global  

Penguins Communicate Like Humans

A recent study published in journal Biology Letters has found that penguins follow the same speech principals as humans.Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story.
Penguins follow same linguistic patterns as humans, study finds

Penguin vocal patterns follow the same principles as human linguistics, new research suggests.
Belfast Telegraph

Penguins speak to each other just like humans do

euronews


Penguins Found To Have Same Speech Patterns As Humans [Video]Penguins Found To Have Same Speech Patterns As Humans

Penguins and humans have similar speech patterns, according to a new study.

Credit: Geo Beats

