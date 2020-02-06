Pioneers set to host Nazareth for 7th Annual Gold Ribbon Game

Kiley snow with the game-winning three pointer with 24 seconds left in the fourth.

The utica college women's ice hockey team has a huge test tomorrow night against conference rival nazareth.

However - it won't just be a big night on the ice at the adirondack bank center.

It's u-c's seventh annual gold ribbon game aimed to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer.

The pioneers will wear these special uniforms that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the "13thirty" foundation - which helps adolescents and young adults in the area impacted by cancer live their best lives.

Over the course of the six previous years - the program has raised over 30-thousand dollars for the cause.

Pioneers head coach dave clausen told newschannel two that it's important for his program to be involved in the generosity of our community.

Dave clausen: ...we've kind of carved our little niche and we're excited about it.

Puck drop between the pioneers and the golden flyers is at puck