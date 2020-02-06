Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pioneers set to host Nazareth for 7th Annual Gold Ribbon Game

Pioneers set to host Nazareth for 7th Annual Gold Ribbon Game

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Pioneers set to host Nazareth for 7th Annual Gold Ribbon GameProgram has raised over $30,000 for childhood cancer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pioneers set to host Nazareth for 7th Annual Gold Ribbon Game

Kiley snow with the game-winning three pointer with 24 seconds left in the fourth.

The utica college women's ice hockey team has a huge test tomorrow night against conference rival nazareth.

However - it won't just be a big night on the ice at the adirondack bank center.

It's u-c's seventh annual gold ribbon game aimed to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer.

The pioneers will wear these special uniforms that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the "13thirty" foundation - which helps adolescents and young adults in the area impacted by cancer live their best lives.

Over the course of the six previous years - the program has raised over 30-thousand dollars for the cause.

Pioneers head coach dave clausen told newschannel two that it's important for his program to be involved in the generosity of our community.

Dave clausen: ...we've kind of carved our little niche and we're excited about it.

Puck drop between the pioneers and the golden flyers is at puck




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2-5-20 SCORES: Pioneers fall to Nazareth in 7th Annual Gold Ribbon Game [Video]2-5-20 SCORES: Pioneers fall to Nazareth in 7th Annual Gold Ribbon Game

Nazareth 3, Utica 1

Credit: WKTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.