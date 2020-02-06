Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gridley vs. Las Plumas

Gridley vs. Las Plumas

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Gridley vs. Las PlumasFinal Score: Gridley 83 Las Plumas 72
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Gridley vs. Las Plumas

Welcome back, let's talk high school basketball.

Gridley and las plumas both lead their league coming into tonight's matchup at l-p... t-birds trailing 9-8 in the first quarter but good ball movement sets up josh sprugue from the wing and he puts l-p up two... but not for long.

Bulldogs off the inbound pass, colby norton with a nice move pulling up from midrange to to tie it up.

Norton finished with 22 points eight rebounds... and gridley kept coming.

Look at this no-look dime from tony murillo to norton for the easy lay-in.

Murillo had seven assists tonight... and grant tull had it going all night.

Up three in the second quarter, tull spins his way in for two of his 34 points tonight.

The junior did it all adding 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Gridley wins




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.