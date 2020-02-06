Gridley vs. Las Plumas

Welcome back, let's talk high school basketball.

Gridley and las plumas both lead their league coming into tonight's matchup at l-p... t-birds trailing 9-8 in the first quarter but good ball movement sets up josh sprugue from the wing and he puts l-p up two... but not for long.

Bulldogs off the inbound pass, colby norton with a nice move pulling up from midrange to to tie it up.

Norton finished with 22 points eight rebounds... and gridley kept coming.

Look at this no-look dime from tony murillo to norton for the easy lay-in.

Murillo had seven assists tonight... and grant tull had it going all night.

Up three in the second quarter, tull spins his way in for two of his 34 points tonight.

The junior did it all adding 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Gridley wins