Strong winds damage homes in Yazoo County
Some homes were damaged Wednesday when storms swept through Yazoo County.

Strong winds damage homes in Yazoo County HERE IN LITTLE YAZOO EXTENSIVEDAMAGE TO THIS MOBILE HOME ASYOU CAN SEE THE STRONG WINDSCOMPLETELY RIPPED THE ROOF OFF.ENGINEERING 2153KALEY CARPENTER/DAD'S HOMEDAMAGED1:10-1:16WATER'S GETTING INTO THE WALLSAND COMINGINTO THE WINDOWS THERE'S A GOODBIT OFWATER DAMAGE.NO ONE WAS INSIDE WHEN THE STORMHITTHE HOUSE FLETCHER ROAD JUST OFFHIGHWAY49.ENGINEERING 21531:30-1:35HE WOULD'VE BEEN PRETTY SCAREDI'M SUREWITH THE ROOF COMING OFF NOTSURE WHAT ITWAS LIKE AT THE MOMENT.







