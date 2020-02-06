Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Celebrities hit the red carpet for Super Bowl Music Fest

Celebrities hit the red carpet for Super Bowl Music Fest

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Celebrities hit the red carpet for Super Bowl Music Fest

Celebrities hit the red carpet for Super Bowl Music Fest

Artists, celebrities, and football players hit the red carpet in Miami for Super Bowl Music Fest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Celebrities hit the red carpet for Super Bowl Music Fest

TONIGHT-- CELEBRITIES AREHITTING THE STAGE IN MIAMI TOGET THE SUPER BOWL PARTYSTARTED.IT’S THE FIRST NIGHT OF THESUPER BOWL MUSIC FESTIVAL ATAMERICAN AIRLINES ARENA.FOX 4’S LAUREN PETRELLI ANDTRENT ARIC ARE LIVE ON THE RCARPET.

PLENTY OF ENTERTAINMENTEXPECTED THIS WEEKEND.** AD LIB ABOUT THE RED CARPET**"I think if you asked them wouldyou rather have the jets in theSuper Bowl or have theirdaughters standing up therehaving their daughters representwomen Latinas and Americans aneverything




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Hit's Plans for 2020, JAY-Z Clears Up Super Bowl National Anthem Controversy & More | Billboard News [Video]Big Hit's Plans for 2020, JAY-Z Clears Up Super Bowl National Anthem Controversy & More | Billboard News

Big Hit's Plans for 2020, JAY-Z Clears Up Super Bowl National Anthem Controversy & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:26Published

Parade for Kansas City Chiefs brings out a sea of red [Video]Parade for Kansas City Chiefs brings out a sea of red

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory Wednesday with a parade in their home state of Missouri, with thousands of fans lining the streets decked out in the team's red and white..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.