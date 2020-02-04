Looking Ahead: President Trump Lays Out Vision for the Year in State of the Union Address

Global  

Trump addresse- both houses of- - - - congress in his third state of- the union address tuesday - night.- the president laying out his- vision for the year - an- election year - coming just one- day after the iowa caucuses,- and one day before the senate - likely votes to acquit- him in his impeachment trial.

- karin caifa has more.

- - - - - "madam speaker, the president o- the united states"- president trump -- delivering - his third state of the union- - - - address -- one that will likely- set the table for his run towar- november.

- pres.

Donald trump: "the state- of our union is stronger than - ever before"- the theme of the speech: the- "great american comeback"-- focusing on health care - pres.

Donald trump: "i have - also made an ironclad pledge to- american families:- we will always protect patients- - - - with pre- existing conditions"- and immigration - pres.

Donald trump: "the united- states of america should be a - sanctuary for law-- abiding americans... not- criminal aliens"- and national security - pres.

Donald trump: "our- military is completely rebuilt,- with its power- unmatched anywhere in the world- and it is not even close" - the president laid out his- vision for the final year of hi- first term in office - hoping - his agenda will lead to a - second.

- pres.

Donald trump: "if we- hadn't reversed the failed- economic policies of the- previous administration, the- world would not now be- - - - witnessing this great economic- success"- but the president comes to- capitol hill -- under historic- circumstances.- no impeached american president- has ever run for- re-election.- -- the senate will cast their - votes on the charges of abuse o- power, and obstruction of - congress -- presented by the- - - - house.- democratic response to the- speech will be delivered by - governor gretchen whitmer of- michigan -- one of the states - that buoyed president trump to- victory in- 2016, and one democrats, want - back in their column, this- november.

- gov.

Gretchen whitmer, -d-- michigan: despite the dishonest- and - division of the last few years,- and that we heard tonight from- the president of the united - states, together we have- boundless potential.-



