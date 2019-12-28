Angela Merkel on her party and far-right

Global  

(CNN)Angela Merkel is outraged after her party teamed up with the far-right Alternative for Germany to oust the premier of the state of Thuringia in eastern Germany.

Merkel&apos;s conservative Christian Democratic Union voted with the AfD and the liberal Free Democratic Party to elect the FDP&apos;s candidate Thomas Kemmerich as the state prime minister.

He will now replace the incumbent Bodo Ramelow from the leftist Die Linke party.
