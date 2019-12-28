Angela Merkel on her party and far-right

(CNN)Angela Merkel is outraged after her party teamed up with the far-right Alternative for Germany to oust the premier of the state of Thuringia in eastern Germany.

Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union voted with the AfD and the liberal Free Democratic Party to elect the FDP's candidate Thomas Kemmerich as the state prime minister.

He will now replace the incumbent Bodo Ramelow from the leftist Die Linke party.