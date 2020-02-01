Global  

Margot Robbie: Why Fans Backed Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie: Why Fans Backed Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie: Why Fans Backed Harley Quinn

BBC Radio 1/YouTube/Warner Bros Margot Robbie said she doesn't understand why fans praise her "Suicide Squad" and "Birds of Prey" Harley Quinn for being in love with a "guy who treats her like shit." "People really, really respond to the fact she loves a mad man," she told BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb on Monday.

But the actress did say fans may relate to the anti-hero as "she isn't perfect at all." "Birds of Prey," which hits cinemas on Friday, has received critical acclaim so far.
