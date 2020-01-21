Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WORSHIP NIGHT 02-05-2020

WORSHIP NIGHT 02-05-2020

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
WORSHIP NIGHT 02-05-2020

WORSHIP NIGHT 02-05-2020

Matt Murr and Meleah Smith talk about Worship Night at the Camp House, Monday, February 10th.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WORSHIP NIGHT 02-05-2020

Kay blevins >> worse at night i coming right here in chattanoog and 20th now is morally unmappe morning.

I will create a me in here this morning doing great little bit about the source of nights and when it can be taken a strike here in the scenic city.

Well it's a good view of the viewer to mix this coming monday and you can't thousand 7 pm and the all are welcome and this is good be a great time fo anyone who wants to come out an be a part of the night to just unplug be a part of worshiping and then with the body of people who were as diverse as the city is absolutely so you all made this nondenominational from any form of churches that are here right here in the scenic they can all come together time you it's really sweet to see people as editing fractured to see people come together and focus on what unites damages worshiping away together.

It's really really sweet experience absolutely tell us what was left on your heart for you all to do this why you decided to do this right here will only my background.

Growing up in church, you are also a lo of times the weather you're part of this denomination.

This denomination is like what we become associate with room people.

But that's not what the church is supposed to be in the know with being down here you in the bible belt there's there's a lot of different denominations and churches of what's to stop us from uniting come together a were all the worshiping the same god for spirits xavier in the students is no reason for us no to be fractured.

Leslie is absolutely tell me a little bit about what folks can expect whe they come.

It's really sweet and simple.

If i easy to walk and you're greeted there's free childcare we trying to get a sample of possible for people to build just calm and truly enjoy and there's different.

Sometime think feels like there's 30 people on stage, but there's only different people leading, but it's it's fluid and it does the target flows.

I miss i'll just be songs where we all stan together on then someone might just encourage us like literally like two minutes and then we may pray to god.

There were two different things, but it's just a really really sweet spirit an you don't have to know ahead of time.

You can comment people will like to welcome you and hope you know where to go and what it's about.

After resemble wonderful all right.

So again, this is can be taking place on february 10 and time again tell folks at home.

It's a 7 pm seven tonight is at the camp house.

I you would like some more information.

The website is what you little facebook area is that the union music.org will yes you is where you get the informatio right there on you guys so much for coming on the broadcast of learning that i wouldn't even hear it.

Unity of a family is you are right, they may be right.

I was in a public story question has another check of there is a lot of rain coming




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaulaArmitage

Paula Armitage RT @nessallan: #Day20 #RescueMyanPrince Poor 🐘 spending his 2nd night walking in the… 14 minutes ago

LynnOtto9

Lynn Otto RT @TravelShaanxi: The night scenery of the Confucius Temple in Nanjing. The temple was a place to worship and consecrate Confucius, a grea… 17 minutes ago

sharonrockxana

Sharon Tembo RT @tobymac: I was moved last night looking through photos after the show. Moved by a father (I believe) watching his child worship the one… 1 hour ago

Unique_kirsty

KirstyEunice 👑 RT @Unique_kirsty: Worship Night on Saturday 15th June [email protected] Harringay united baptist church,London,N8 ORG . Doors open at 4:30 FREE ENTRY.… 1 hour ago

rccgenest

RCCG Eagles' Nest FOUR (4) DAYS TO GO. Where would you be on Valentine's night? . Venue: 65B, Coker Road, Ilupeju, Lagos. . Time: 1… https://t.co/tb3gc3iYbU 2 hours ago

mdt4129

[email protected]#not4it RT @dgreene7151: @RabbiJill I was watching @motown doc last night, and there's a scene toward the end featuring @BarackObama. I couldn't co… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mug Club: 'A Night of Praise & Worship' [Video]Mug Club: "A Night of Praise & Worship"

Mug Club: "A Night of Praise & Worship"

Credit: WKTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.