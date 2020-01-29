Do We Need To Worry About Coronavirus in TN Valley?

Your new 60 minutes away from seven lock all heard about the coronavirus that's going around.

Do we have to worry about that right here in our corner itself the question we turn to one of the preeminent experts in the serious dr. j sizemore, dr. sizemore's and elements and coming to enjoy this, pleasure trip exactly what is coronavirus and break it down into a 32nd soundbite will be soon coronavirus is a been around fo a long time, and in fact a mini coronavirus is calls the common cold that we experience each and every season.

The novel coronavirus that has originated in wuhan, china is a virus that is crossed over from from animals on it seems to be very similar to a previous coronavirus outbreaks, but some of you all may remember because mercer sars right on symptomatically.

How does this manifest itself so classically respiratory symptoms and fever.

That's what the cdc is using in their case definition to try to identify and investigate as possibly being infected.

How dangerous is this virus so-so for worldwide in cases that we know about about 28,000 cases have been awarded well with 560 death so somewhere around 2% of people that get this virus or dying ... that's a pretty staggering what we need to be on the lookout on the lookout for and you see a lot of people wearing these masks are right when you're out traveling at the airport and sometimes only look shopping.

These help doing hurt so i certainly don't hurt if we are person under investigation that came into the emergency department at earlier.

The firs thing that we would do is to mask on the and and we would we would get them into an isolatio room.

What we do further investigation.

Is there any treatment that you know to be effective in fighting kroll's as of this time there is no vaccin for the coronavirus.

There's no medication that's effective for certainly people are interested in developing vaccines and looking at potential antiviral medications for right now.

The treatment is ... meaning what treatment to support so we would treat the patient's symptoms, we would support their blood pressure, w would see if they needed to be put on a ventilator to some wor there breathing.

We would do that as the body's immune system try to fight off the virus.

A moment ago you mentioned mercer and several others.

As a texas disease specialist is coronavirus.

It has the potential to scare her think the are public health leaders at the cdc have taken aggressive appropriate actions to try to limit the spread of the virus in the us we dishonor 12 case identified in wisconsin yesterday and as many people may have heard were quarantining people who come back from we wanted military bases the country for 14 days again efforts to try to limit the spread.

There have been to a person-to-person spread so travelers coming back and passing it to their close contacts but so far.

Thankfully, the spread is been limited in the us.

Do you know any of the cases that are here locally you heard of any of those reporting suite we have not had any cases here locally on but we certainly have protocols in place as to when patients come into our car were asking him about travel to china were asking them about fever and rest were symptoms and if we find someone who meets th cdc's case definition.

I will test them appropriately and you may have heard the story that came out just a few hours ago about how some folks are trap o a cruise ship for two weeks because spires that will have t be scary and you know we had dug a serif.

It was mercer or whatever it was couple years ago people were going into a panic.

That's the last thing we need to do absolutely think the most appropriate course of treatment is if you or someone spec maven countered this so obviously you need to you need to seek care immediately and then we need to take the appropriate measures to limit the spread so that doesn't slee, so we don't infect other individuals has is falling in the classification of a pandemic gaps or in.

It us it has sold stuff way and stuff.

We epidemic in china, others been spread to many countries across the world.

The cases and other countries have been rather limited today, but certainly the world health organization and the cdc is recognized the potential danger of spires again.

Dr. j sizemore will preeminent infectious disease specialist here chattanooga area were fortunate that joining us, ensuring your