Mississippi U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith Weighs in on President's State of the Union Address

Potential.- - mississippi's two united states- senators, cindy hyde-smith and- roger wicker, both republicans,- have been - staunch supporters of the - republican president.

- here's what each had to say in- response to president - trump's third state of the unio- address...- u-s senator cindy hyde-smith- said this, in part .... - "i applaud president trump for- remaining optimistic- despite these contentious times- he reminds us that there is - more work to do to continue the- - - - great american comeback.- "the president's strong america- first, pro-growth agenda- is succeeding.

We have millions- - - - of new jobs, record-low - unemployment rates, - manufacturing growth, new - trade agreements, and a soaring- stock market."- senator roger wicker echoed a - similar response, saying he - believes the president presente- a strong message- of growth and opportunity for - americans.- - united states senator roger - wicker r- -mississippi: "over the past- three years, we've supported- american workers by - cutting taxes and creating new- jobs.

We're investing in the- future workforce, and - promoting development in areas- that need it.

We've unleashed - america's - energy production potential and- rolled back scores of - unnecessary - - - - regulations.

Unemployment rates- are near record lows and wages- continue to - grow.

- - - - just last week, i was at the- white house when the president- signed the u.s.-- mexico-canada agreement.

This - signature accomplishment- promises to boost trade with ou- largest trading partners."- - - - in regards to the president's - impeachment situation,- senator wicker says it's time t- move on and get back to work- for



