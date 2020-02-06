Cajuns Prepare for Georgia State

Snyder has a closer look.

Injuries have forced the ragin cajuns from going from being a perennial contender for the ncaa tournament to fighting just to make the conference tournament.

Only the top 10 teams make it and bob marlin's team is 4-8 and in 11th place.

They take on georgia state at home on thursday.

The panthers beat them by 38 last month.

Alot of teams have had loopsided scores this year.

That game certainly happened.

We are motivated to win everytime we take the court.

We have had a good rivalry with georgia state they usually have had the upper hand.

Last year we had a great win on friday night on an espn2 game and hopefully we can have the same type of performance on thursday support from the cajuns fans can put the cajuns over the top against 2nd place georgia state we need a big crowd.

We still league the league in attendance but we still feed off our crowd as well as the visiting team.

They don't go into an environment like this at any other venue.

There are some big venues in our league but not the type of attendance that they have here at the cajuns dome.

So we need great support from our students.no matter who they are playing marlin says they need to hit shots to win games.

He says he feels like they have a hot shooting night right in front of them.

He says he'll donate 100 for every three pointer made to benefit cancer research.

Reporting outside the cajun dome ron snyder news 15 sports .