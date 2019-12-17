ShopLocal Ways to Treat Yourself

Valentine's day can be stressful if you're alone...but it doesn't have to be... this is the perfect time to do something special for yourself!

Here are some of the local options for sweet sel?

Care: don't wait for someone to buy you flowers and candy, haven't you earned a treat?

3 chicks fudgery is offering a dozen roses with a dozen chocolate dipped strawberries and you can pr?order?

So you can enjoy the gift to yourself whenever you want.

Shake off stress with a massage...and continue the theme of treating yourself, with an ad?on service!

Ahh spa is offering hot stones, chocolate oil or chocolate candy ad?ons for just twenty bucks.

Include a friend, and split the cost?

It actually will work out to cost less!

Take some time to treat the skin you're in!

The glam bar is offering a delicious deal designed to get you glowing.

You'll get a mask, massages, dermaplaning, and even customized ski?care.

And if you didn't know, they also do blo?outs and nails, so you're guaranteed to walk out looking better (and more relaxed) than when you walked in.

What better way to treat yourself when you're single, than to go shopping...no one can judge your purchases.

There are plenty of opportunities for retail therapy, and a lot of local businesses are running specials through the next few days.

...and here's something fun i found...a love gram!

No one can deny your feelings for your favorite person?

You?

When one of these is spotted in your yard.

These sweet customized messages from "sign gypsy" are delivered to you, along with a small gift bag, treats and a personalized note from the sender...say something nice to yourself... and it's all just twenty five bucks.

Other ideas?

Plan an adventure for yourself or grab that local author's book off the shelf and snuggle up with your favorite blanket.

Remind yourself that sel?care isn't selfish, and the