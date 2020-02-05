Store labels instruct Hongkongers to only buy certain amount of goods amid coronavirus outbreak

Panic buying sees this store in Hong Kong label certain shelves instructing customers to only buy a certain amount as locals fear the coronavirus outbreak will send them into lockdown.

Goods such as rice, soap, disinfectant and napkins have all either run out or in very low quantity as locals stock up as residents fear they may be put into a similar situation as the residents of Wuhan.

The footage, recorded on February 6, shows a label which reads, "due to a sudden surge in demand, each customer may purchase two units of below".