Fort Wayne woman starts mental health initiative

A fort wayne woman is channeling her experience of loss to help others.fox 55's jeremy masukevich has how she plans to educate the fort wayne community on mental health issues.

The stigmatism that surrounds mental health issues can make getting proper care complicated.there is a lot of us who have lost our children.

There is a lot of us whose kids are battling.mel ferguson lost her son isaiah to suicide in 2016..it took me three years, and i said it on the biggest platform that i could.

Because somebody has to..

Before mel was scared to share her storyher outlook has since changed.she started the isaiah initiative at the beginning of the year to shine a light on mental health issues.kids have to know that its not something bad to have anxiety.

Kids have to know that it is okay if you are feeling depressed, and these words have to be more commonplace.mel's vision is to provide a safe place for those in need with the help of church leaders in fort wayne.

It was very edifying, life giving to have someone from my pews to have the courage to come to me and say, "i need you to talk about this."father andrew budzinski identified mental health issues as something that we all need to know more about.when we see people suffering we need to get in the trenches with them.

We can't stay locked up and to ourselves.mel hopes to extend the reach of the isaiah initiative beyond the church and into other community organizations.this isn't about how you pray to god, or what you do at your church.

This is about how we have to start helping each other help these kids.in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news