Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Developing Change for the Community

Developing Change for the Community

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
Developing Change for the CommunityHannah in Studio
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Developing Change for the Community

Turning now to a story you'll find only on news15... the first ever mixed-use community on the northside of lafayette is scheduled to begin development soon... thats right and our own hannah st.

Claire went out on site to meet with the developer for the latest northside development project.... ...hey hannah, how did it go?

Alex ...carter ...as we all know its officially black history month and every week i plan to highlight black people making a change in the community.

This week we are taking a closer look into terrica smith ... a louisiana native, not only making a change in the community but also....developing them... she went from homeless to developing housing .... lets take a look if you hold on to that dream no matter what anyone may say then you can do exactly what it is you want to do within your community you just have to believe more then anyone else.terrica lynn smith had a vision bigger than herself that has now become a reality... but it wasnt easy for her to make it all come true... i was homeless i was in foster care, i was a teenage mom and i survived hurricane katrina...i came to lafayette with no money, i had two kids and i was on section 8 and welfare and i literally worked myself off of that program to find myself in the position that im standing in right now terrica .... developer and founder of salt capital along with managing partners are working on the first mixed use development on the north side of lafayette... this may just look like a empty field but this mixed use property will be one of the first...on the northside of lafayette.this is a partial of land that is in a community that has not recieved investment dollars in decades...now its the northsides time to get that development and infusion of investment and thankfully due to opportunity zones and other funding mechinisms no were able to do that in a way that is sustainable and beneficial to the community.

The project has a estimated cost of 14 million dollars that will take 5 years to develop but once its all complete it wont just be real estate....itll be a postive social community.im hoping for a community uprise, im playing not afraid to walk up the street and get shot, i hope to see familes re-united and hoping to see a community come together and get and be completey supportive i am believeing that this will be a kingdom vision place right now is because the lord is in this.... terrica smith along with her managing partners are looking to break ground in the next six months and accomplish the vision she never gave up on ...at the beginning of this year's black history and heritage month, terrica is a pure example of "black girl magic."

In studio for news15, i'm hannah st.

Claire... alex...carter...back to you.

Wow what a touching story.... thanks hannah!

I love to hear about things like this... that's right... we need more economic opportunites on the northside and once the development is completed it will consist of a mixed-use community including multi- family apartments, townhouses, a senior complex and much more... for more information or to share this story, you can visit our news15 facebook our free news15 smart phone



Recent related news from verified sources

What is our meaning in life in a world of technology?

The informal TechCrunch book club is now venturing into the short story Exhalation, the second piece...
TechCrunch - Published

'We want to make a change' says community named the most deprived in Perth and Kinross

'We want to make a change' says community named the most deprived in Perth and KinrossMuirton residents react to 'deprived' tag
Daily Record - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

edooris

emer dooris RT @kerry_mclean: I’ve everything crossed for the @RiversideUlster 🤞 There are so many wonderful performances here & I know from my own kid… 3 hours ago

kerry_mclean

kerry mclean I’ve everything crossed for the @RiversideUlster 🤞 There are so many wonderful performances here & I know from my o… https://t.co/kFYiDgOIOU 3 hours ago

cscottnet

C. Scott Ananian RT @eitanhersh: @cstewartiii For real action, you can come in person to a community meeting on Tues with @Bline4Everyone. I'll be there. W… 12 hours ago

eitanhersh

Eitan Hersh @cstewartiii For real action, you can come in person to a community meeting on Tues with @Bline4Everyone. I'll be… https://t.co/QBGJJjxkR1 14 hours ago

cp102711

chris RT @JunkieRelapse: I think the time has come. I’ve spent some time recently really enjoying being a slutty community wallet. And while I’m… 16 hours ago

JunkieRelapse

Finsub 2.0: Findomme Worshipper I think the time has come. I’ve spent some time recently really enjoying being a slutty community wallet. And while… https://t.co/YNkX3xpUWx 21 hours ago

BlessingMagara1

Blessing Magaragada RT @USADF: USADF, @USAID, & @CitiFounda plan to award a total of $400K in grant funding to 42 young #African social #entrepreneurs developi… 2 days ago

impact_fcc

ImpactFCC Impact for Community Change (IFCC) is devoted to developing brighter futures for disadvantaged individuals facing i… https://t.co/c8RvmzxDlf 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How women in Pakistan are creating political change | Shad Begum [Video]How women in Pakistan are creating political change | Shad Begum

Activist Shad Begum has spent her life empowering women to live up to their full potential. In a personal talk, she shares her determined struggle to improve the lives of women in her deeply religious..

Credit: TED     Duration: 13:55Published

Tri-C program helps women who are looking to make life changes [Video]Tri-C program helps women who are looking to make life changes

Cuyahoga Community College just enrolled another class of women who are looking for a change. The course is called Women in Transition.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.