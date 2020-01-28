Developing Change for the Community

Turning now to a story you'll find only on news15... the first ever mixed-use community on the northside of lafayette is scheduled to begin development soon... thats right and our own hannah st.

Alex ...carter ...as we all know its officially black history month and every week i plan to highlight black people making a change in the community.

This week we are taking a closer look into terrica smith ... a louisiana native, not only making a change in the community but also....developing them... she went from homeless to developing housing .... lets take a look if you hold on to that dream no matter what anyone may say then you can do exactly what it is you want to do within your community you just have to believe more then anyone else.terrica lynn smith had a vision bigger than herself that has now become a reality... but it wasnt easy for her to make it all come true... i was homeless i was in foster care, i was a teenage mom and i survived hurricane katrina...i came to lafayette with no money, i had two kids and i was on section 8 and welfare and i literally worked myself off of that program to find myself in the position that im standing in right now terrica .... developer and founder of salt capital along with managing partners are working on the first mixed use development on the north side of lafayette... this may just look like a empty field but this mixed use property will be one of the first...on the northside of lafayette.this is a partial of land that is in a community that has not recieved investment dollars in decades...now its the northsides time to get that development and infusion of investment and thankfully due to opportunity zones and other funding mechinisms no were able to do that in a way that is sustainable and beneficial to the community.

The project has a estimated cost of 14 million dollars that will take 5 years to develop but once its all complete it wont just be real estate....itll be a postive social community.im hoping for a community uprise, im playing not afraid to walk up the street and get shot, i hope to see familes re-united and hoping to see a community come together and get and be completey supportive i am believeing that this will be a kingdom vision place right now is because the lord is in this.... terrica smith along with her managing partners are looking to break ground in the next six months and accomplish the vision she never gave up on ...at the beginning of this year's black history and heritage month, terrica is a pure example of "black girl magic."

I love to hear about things like this... that's right... we need more economic opportunites on the northside and once the development is completed it will consist of a mixed-use community including multi- family apartments, townhouses, a senior complex and much more...