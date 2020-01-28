Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Honors Continue For Kobe, Gianna Bryant

Honors Continue For Kobe, Gianna Bryant

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Honors Continue For Kobe, Gianna Bryant

Honors Continue For Kobe, Gianna Bryant

Several commemorative magazines have been released, honoring the NBA superstar, while Gianna Bryant's jersey was retired at her school.

Jake Reiner reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The day Kobe comes home: Lower Merion honors Bryant, helicopter crash victims at Bryant Gymnasium

Lower Merion High School honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the seven other victims of Sunday's...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Rihanna Mourns Kobe & Gianna Bryant: 'Still Doesn't Feel Right'

Rihanna is mourning the loss of of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. “still...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared Jr



You Might Like


Tweets about this

dreamday42

Danko Dream RT @AnthoniaOrji: Vanessa Bryant Honors ''Our Angels'' Gianna and Kobe Bryant After Lakers Game: The Bryant's are staying strong. As Vaness… 5 days ago

AnthoniaOrji

Anthonia Orji Vanessa Bryant Honors ''Our Angels'' Gianna and Kobe Bryant After Lakers Game: The Bryant's are staying strong. As… https://t.co/1IuCutzYc2 5 days ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/AyK4fiHiv3 The Bryant's are staying strong. As Vanessa Bryant and her children continue grieving the… https://t.co/E7kkbg5dPx 5 days ago

Lansing_48901

Lansing, MI 48901 Vanessa Bryant Honors “Our Angels” Gianna and Kobe Bryant After Lakers GameThe... https://t.co/8cg0EyBZje Vanessa… https://t.co/b5aJyeJfQT 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

School honors Kobe Bryant during 'Sports Day' [Video]School honors Kobe Bryant during 'Sports Day'

This school wrote down their biggest fears and are taking the challenge to conquer their biggest fear in 2020! That’s the Mamba Mentality! Step in to 2020 with confidence! Thanks to @ms.oterosartists..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:22Published

'Like a punch in the stomach,' former Lakers attendant on Bryant's death [Video]'Like a punch in the stomach,' former Lakers attendant on Bryant's death

Manny Sandoval, who arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers as a team attendant in 1996, the same year as Kobe Bryant, said the death in a helicopter crash of the basketball legend and friend "was like a..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.