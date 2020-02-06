Global  

Measles Outbreak in Los Angeles County Has Officials Warning of Possible Exposure

In a public health advisory, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed a local outbreak of measles among five people.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
