Measles Outbreak in Los Angeles County Has Officials Warning of Possible Exposure 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:08s - Published Measles Outbreak in Los Angeles County Has Officials Warning of Possible Exposure In a public health advisory, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed a local outbreak of measles among five people. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this NAPNAP Five confirmed cases of the #measles have been reported in Los Angeles County. https://t.co/1DHdjV2LiX 36 minutes ago Alejandrina RT @SaadOmer3: Measles outbreak in Los Angeles County confirmed with 5 new cases | https://t.co/BwWt8U5ne7 https://t.co/NLZZ6ph0Yu 2 hours ago CauseEffect In Los Angeles County: "The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirms a local outbrea… https://t.co/KgbxVSNgWL 2 hours ago Catherine de Jong RT @DrJaimeFriedman: Measles outbreak in Los Angeles County confirmed with 5 new cases Check these locations. If you were in the same room… 2 hours ago Dan Parry RT @tomsandora: Measles outbreak in Los Angeles country: Five new cases confirmed as health officials warn of possible exposure https://t.c… 4 hours ago ACHI Los Angeles County is experiencing a #measles outbreak. https://t.co/negQYGZkbV 8 hours ago