‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103 Famed actor Kirk Douglas died on Feb.

5.

Best known for his role in the 1960 film ‘Spartacus,’ Kirk was one of the leading men of Hollywood’s golden age of film.

His death was announced by his son, Michael Douglas, in a statement to Facebook.

Michael Douglas, via Facebook Michael remembered his father as not only a “dad,” but also a “loving grandfather” and “wonderful husband.” He also reflected on Kirk’s accomplishments in film and humanitarianism, calling him a “legend.” Michael Douglas, via Facebook Kirk is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anne Buydens, and his three sons, Michael, Joel and Peter.