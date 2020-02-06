Bill in the Dark 5

Global  

Tomoorrow night, join tim allen for a hilarious new episode of last man standing.

.

>> first tonight and fox, the weather.

It is mild and calm but were looking ahead to tomorrow's weather maker.

Chief meteorologist dave williams is a fox weather center keeping an eye on the radar.

>> that is right.

Just a huge temperature difference will spur these thunderstorms degrees deal as we going to the day tomorrow.

Warm temperatures on top of us right now in the redman 60s in our average high this time of the year 61.

Way above average but here is the big change.

As we go from thursday and friday, thursday will be close to a record high.

70 is a record high friday afternoon only 58.

Going from spring to winter.

Will do that?

A big storm system and it is moving across the gulf coast.

Some lightning strikes off to the south of the savannah river right now.

Could see a stration a overnight tonight but it will be tomorrow night that we see that main thunderstorm threat.

Mild tomorrow morning as the kids head off to school.

62 degrees and i'm not concerned about severe weather than but dennis be going to the afternoon we could see an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures around 77 degrees.

The best chance for those strong severe thunderstorms will come tomorrow night and we will




