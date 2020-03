3 Nevada corrections officers honored with Valor Awards on February 6, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:13s - Published 3 Nevada corrections officers honored with Valor Awards Three Nevada corrections officers are being celebrated for their acts of bravery on the job. 13 Action News Anchor Tricia Kean has the details. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 Nevada corrections officers honored with Valor Awards NEVADA CORRECTIONS OFFICERS ARE- RECEIVING TOP HONORS FORTHEIR ACTS OF BRAVERY ON THEJOB!13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR TRICIAKEAN INTRODUCES YOU TO THEOFFICERS PUTTING THIER LIVES ONTHE LINE TO KEEP THE PEACE INNEVADAS PRISON SYSTEM.IT'S A JOB FEW PEOPLE WOULDEVER ENDURE...BEING A CORRECTIONS OFFICER....IN A PRISON...."THE INMATES ARE TRYING TOSCARE US WELCOME TO HELLWELCOME TO HELL"IT'S A BROTHERHOOD...THAT BUILDS....AN UNDENIABLE BOND.AND TO HAVE SOMEBODY THAT'SWILLING TO WALK INTO HELL WITHME...WE GOT TO KEEP GUYS LIKE THATAROUND THEY ARE FEW AND FARBETWEEN."AND...THE ONES WHO GO ABOVE ANDBEYOND HONORED BY CORRECTIONSUSA....THIS YEAR WE ARE ACTUALLYHONORING THREE CORRECTIONALOFFICERS KILLED IN THE LINE OFDUTY AND SEVERAL MORE THAT DIDEVERYTHING FROM SAVINGSOMEBODIES LIVES TO A BRAVE ACTTHESE THREE NEVADA CORRECTIONSOFFICERS WERE AWARD THESEPRESTIGIOUS PLAQUES...FOR PUTTING THEIR LIVES ON THELINE...TO KEEP PEACE IN NEVADA'SPRISON SYSTEM.NOT EVERYBODY IS WILLING TO GOINTO THAT KIND OF ENVIRONMENTTO DO THE THINGS THAT WE AREWILLING TO DO AND IF SOMEBODIESWILLING TO DO THAT WE'VE GOT TOKEEP THEM AROUND YOU KNOW."TRICIA KEAN 13 ANTODAY---SEVERAL MAJOR LEAGUE





