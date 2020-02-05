Global  

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Says His Net Paycheck Is $50 Per Week

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Says His Net Paycheck Is $50 Per WeekApple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he’s still on the Apple payroll.
