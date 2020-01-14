- want to start the day off right- - with coffee - and a cop?- gabrielle rose, the pass- christian and long beach- cambers of commerce director, - joins us live in studio - to show how you can get a seat- at the table for this event!- wxxv >> only a great time with the new police chief.

Yeah so we're super excited.

What better way to start your morning off with with a copy of the police officer.

I'm the new police chief and pass christian darren freeman has really kicked off this initiative for the police departments really get involved in the community and is coffee with a cop is just a great waiting you know, go out.

I mee some police officers and you just support them because they do so much for our community.

They really doing is a very the official for the residence to come out ... and mingle and have a good relationship absolutely.

And if that were having a catalan coffeehouse which is such a stable and pass christian have delicious copies though you notice it's a great opportunity right in the community.

The heart of the community.

They ar the heart of the community on the unit police permit so it is clearly great morning hello about what people can actually get there a no free coffee for the top yeah visitors yeah so you can come in anytime from 83 to 930 just coming casually order a cup of coffee and have some conversation and also you we had one in long beach in december and it was we had such a response from the community.

It's such a such a fun way to get to know your local police officers.

We had him always.

We had a singing police officers i really a joyful morning and is a great way to interact with them and so, now anytime just pop in and say hello and i'm the chamber lobbies the chamber portal be there as well.

She ca learn a little bit about what w do is three singing guys at all times.

Find this definitely i a great time lately now and everyone is raised, just strike up conversation lately.

I think that is just time to