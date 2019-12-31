A Moore than special signing day

Now national signing day is a big day for the universities in the area, but it's in an even bigger day for high school athletes committing to play at the next level.

For amory's pete moore, signing day is a moment he never thought would happen.

Take pkg (nat) amory tight end pete moore signed his letter of intent to play football for missouri western university today with his mom, jessica, and stepdad kevin.

Did pete think this day would ever come?

(pete moore) "absolutely not."

(track) pete and his family moved to amory from arkansas his freshman year of high school.

His dream was to play baseball.

(pete moore) "i think i went to one game my freshman year, one football game."

When tryouts came around, he didn't make the team.

This was not easy for his mother jessica to watch.

(jessica) "it was hard, it was devastating, he was kind of defeated, i can't even believe we're here.

I was expecting to see him off to the marine corps, that's all he ever wanted to do."

(pete moore) "that one threw me off, that was tough, but football let me bounce back."

(track) his sophomore year, pete was a manager for the football team.

Then he made the team his junior year but didn't play.

He started to get a knack for the game, moved to tight end, went to 16 camps in the summer and he earned the starting job: (pete moore) "my first catch was crazy, in front of all those people, nothing compares."

(track) the panther faithful weren't the only ones who noticed.

Pete's stepdad kevin sent videos to ???and colleges came calling (kevin carwyle) "when we first got his first letter from a school i was like wow this is going to be the real thing so we went all in just start pursuing and to see that come to fruition to where he's going to be playing college football that's a big deal" (track) everyone has his own journey.

Pete's journey started with heartbreak, but thanks to football, his family, his coaches, and his hard work, his journey at amory ended on the highest of notes and another journey at missouri western is about to