Black History Icons: Bob Marley Robert Nesta Marley was born on February 6, 1945, and passed on May 11, 1981.

Here are five facts about the music icon.

1.

His hit album, 'Legend,' is the best-selling reggae album of all-time.

2.

The Rastafari icon was known for being a peace and marijuana activist.

3.

He was awarded the United Nations’ Peace Medal in 1978.

4.

Marley received the Order of Merit from Jamaica and also inspired Zimbabwe freedom fighters.

5.

He wrote songs about oppression, political violence and the struggles he saw.

Happy Birthday, Bob Marley!
