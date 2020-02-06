Black History Icons: Bob Marley
Black History Icons:
Bob Marley Robert Nesta Marley was born on
February 6, 1945, and passed on May 11, 1981.
Here are five
facts about the
music icon.
1.
His hit album, 'Legend,' is the best-selling
reggae album of all-time.
2.
The Rastafari icon was
known for being a peace
and marijuana activist.
3.
He was awarded the
United Nations’ Peace Medal in 1978.
4.
Marley received the Order of Merit
from Jamaica and also inspired
Zimbabwe freedom fighters.
5.
He wrote songs about
oppression, political violence
and the struggles he saw.
Happy Birthday, Bob Marley!