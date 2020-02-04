Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UPDATE: Man found guilty of murder in 2016 Lee's Liquor shooting, 8 other charges

UPDATE: Man found guilty of murder in 2016 Lee's Liquor shooting, 8 other charges

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
UPDATE: Man found guilty of murder in 2016 Lee's Liquor shooting, 8 other charges

UPDATE: Man found guilty of murder in 2016 Lee's Liquor shooting, 8 other charges

Ray Brown was found guilty in court of murder in the 2016 Lee's Liquor shooting that killed Matthew Christensen.

Brown was found guilty on Wednesday for the following charges: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Burglary While in Possession of a Firearm, Murder with a Deadly Weapon, First Degree Kidnapping with Use of Deadly Weapon, Robbery with Use of a Deadly Weapon (3 counts), Assualt with a Deadly Weapon, and Coercion with Use of a Deadly Weapon -- a total of nine counts.

He is due back in court Thursday to begin the penalty phase.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KTNV

KTNV Action News #UPDATE: Man found guilty of murder in 2016 Lee's Liquor shooting, 8 other charges https://t.co/pYOY1ZTh2A 21 hours ago

EBjorklundKAUZ

Emily Bjorklund UPDATE: WF man sentenced to life in prison for unlawful possession charges #wichitafalls #robertfleeks https://t.co/2IZQfPkZgA 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ex-LAPD Officer Found Guilty Of Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Man Outside Pomona Bar [Video]Ex-LAPD Officer Found Guilty Of Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Man Outside Pomona Bar

An ex-LAPD officer charged in the fatal shooting a man in Pomona in 2015 and fleeing to Mexico was found guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday by a Los Angeles jury.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:29Published

Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Man In Reported Domestic Stabbing [Video]Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Man In Reported Domestic Stabbing

A man in Anne Arundel County is accused of attempted murder and other assault-related charges stemming from what police said was a family dispute late Monday night.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.