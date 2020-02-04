UPDATE: Man found guilty of murder in 2016 Lee's Liquor shooting, 8 other charges

Ray Brown was found guilty in court of murder in the 2016 Lee's Liquor shooting that killed Matthew Christensen.

Brown was found guilty on Wednesday for the following charges: Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Burglary While in Possession of a Firearm, Murder with a Deadly Weapon, First Degree Kidnapping with Use of Deadly Weapon, Robbery with Use of a Deadly Weapon (3 counts), Assualt with a Deadly Weapon, and Coercion with Use of a Deadly Weapon -- a total of nine counts.

He is due back in court Thursday to begin the penalty phase.