Twitter sales hit $1 billion for the first time

Twitter sales hit $1 billion for the first time

Twitter sales hit $1 billion for the first time

Twitter pulled in $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, beating expectations for sales and new subscribers as efforts to make its platform more user-friendly paid off.

Gittens looks at the numbers.
