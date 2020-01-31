Global  

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment ChargesThe historic Senate vote of 52-48 was largely along party lines.
President Trump attacks Mitt Romney over impeachment vote

President Trump and his allies are celebrating the end of his impeachment trial and slamming the one...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersUSATODAY.comSBS


News24.com | WATCH: Senate poised to reject witnesses, acquit Trump of impeachment charges

The US Senate could acquit Donald Trump of impeachment charges as early as Friday after Democratic...
News24 - Published Also reported by •SBSReutersUSATODAY.comCBS NewsDeutsche Welle



dawnhartness2

dawn hartness RT @CNN: BREAKING: The Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment. He will not be removed from office http… 12 seconds ago

purplemonty

SM RT @Liz_Wheeler: Pres. Trump acquitted on both impeachment articles. The Democrats lose again. Our taxpayer money wasted (again). Congre… 16 seconds ago

dbrew101

Diane Brewer #FakePrezIsATerrorist 🆘🆘🆘🆘 RT @realraystrick: About an hour after the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on both impeachment charges, protestors are in Downtown… 20 seconds ago

Vegas758542355

Vegas7 RT @ACTBrigitte: It’s OVER!! President Trump has been ACQUITTED of BOTH Articles of Impeachment!! Thank You to the US Senate for finally… 32 seconds ago

shestheone67

shestheone RT @TravisAllen02: Trump has been acquitted on both impeachment charges. Who thinks we should impeach Trump again? 42 seconds ago

jr817tx

Janet Ricker RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: The President of the United States has been acquitted on BOTH Articles of Impeachment Democrats' 3 year impe… 57 seconds ago

wadethorn

Wade Thornton ✌ RT @theblaze: BREAKING: The Senate has formally acquitted President Donald J. Trump on both articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obs… 1 minute ago

amanyadun

Amanya Duncan RT @AJEnglish: “I’m sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters.” Mitt Romney voted to convict Trump, defying the Republican… 1 minute ago


Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial [Video]Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:14Published

