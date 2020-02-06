Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast

Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast

Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast

A day after being acquitted by the U.S. Senate on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump at an annual bipartisan prayer breakfast Thursday morning said he and his family had suffered a "terrible ordeal" that he blamed on "dishonest and corrupt" Democrats.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump targets Pelosi, Romney at prayer breakfast

President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, on Thursday called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment "dishonest and corrupt" and accused some of his political foes of invoking religious faith to justify wrongful acts.

The Republican president's comments at the annual National Prayer Breakfast event in Washington were his first public remarks since the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted him one day earlier in his historic impeachment trial on charges brought by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

"As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people," Trump said after receiving a long ovation.

"They have done everything possible to destroy us - and by so doing very badly hurt our nation.

They know what they are doing is wrong but they put themselves far ahead of our great country," Trump said.

On largely party-line votes, the Senate acquitted Trump on Wednesday of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, keeping him in office.

Trump is running for re-election on Nov.

3.

Trump, who has strong support from evangelical Christians and conservative Catholics, also faulted some of his opponents for invoking their religious faith during the impeachment battle.

Trump did not mention anyone by name.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Catholic who launched the impeachment inquiry in September, said in December that she does not hate Trump and that she prays for him.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, a Mormon, cited his religious faith when he voted to convict Trump on a charge of abuse of power on Wednesday.

Romney was the only Republican to vote for conviction.

No Democrat voted to acquit.

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.

Nor do I like people who say 'I pray for you,' when they know that that's not so," Trump said.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump flaunts Senate acquittal at National Prayer Breakfast

At the National Prayer Breakfast, President Trump criticized the impeachment efforts as a "terrible...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •ReutersPoliticoMediaite


Trump lashes out at enemies as he comes face to face with Pelosi at Prayer Breakfast

President also attacks Mitt Romney over vote to remove him from office, citing his faith
Independent - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies [Video]Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies

US President Donald Trump has unleashed his fury against those who tried to impeach him, a day after his acquittal by the Senate. "As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Watch: Trump Holds Up Newspapers Saying 'Acquitted' At National Prayer Breakfast [Video]Watch: Trump Holds Up Newspapers Saying 'Acquitted' At National Prayer Breakfast

President Trump delivered a speech.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.