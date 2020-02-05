|
LinkedIn CEO Steps Down After 11 Years
LinkedIn CEO Steps Down After 11 Years
LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping down after 11 years and will be assuming the role of executive chairman.
Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn's senior vice president of product will succeed Weiner as CEO.
