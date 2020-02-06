Global  

Embry's 1Lyssa High stops in to visit Embry's in Lexington, with owner Cliff Katsamakis.
Head into saturday.

Finally, it is sunshine ... on sunday ...speaker 1: hey guy here at embry's, right here in lexington for our shop local.

Here we are with cliff katsamakis, he is the owner of embry's.

Welcome back to the show.

Cliff k.: thank you very much, lisa.

Speaker 1: now you are having a going out of business sale here and it's a phenomenal sale, isn't it?

Cliff k.: it really is.

Right now we're... for this particular sale, we'll be at 70 to 80% off.

We have some great values, things starting at $15.

Our best item is a sheared mink reversible for $2097.

Speaker 1: wow.

Cliff k.: so you really can't go wrong.

Speaker 1: really.

And you know what?

The quality of the furs are are just unmatched.

I mean these are high quality furs that you offer here.

Cliff k.: we take pride in selecting certain garments, certain qualities.

We have a very discerning customer and we need to satisfy that customer.

Speaker 1: yes.

Speaking of which, you've been in town here for how many years?

It's been a long time.

Cliff k.: the business is 115 years and we have owned it for six and a half years.

Speaker 1: what inspired you to actually buy embry's and take over the store?

Cliff k.: i was the fur buyer for 30 years prior, and when the embry's family decided to retire, my wife and i said, let's give it a shot.

Speaker 1: right, right.

Cliff k.: it's been a great experience.

Speaker 1: oh, i know.

We have so much more to talk about too.

We're going to be talking more about the furs and the quality and the different options of furs that you have.

So keep it right here.

Speaker 3: marker.




