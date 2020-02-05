Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese woman steals tissues used to prevent spreading of coronavirus in lift

Chinese woman steals tissues used to prevent spreading of coronavirus in lift

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Chinese woman steals tissues used to prevent spreading of coronavirus in lift

Chinese woman steals tissues used to prevent spreading of coronavirus in lift

A woman was captured stealing a box of tissues used to prevent the spreading of coronavirus in a lift in eastern China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chinese woman steals tissues used to prevent spreading of coronavirus in lift

A woman was captured stealing a box of tissues used to prevent the spreading of coronavirus in a lift in eastern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in Hangzhou city in Zhejiang Province on February 1, shows a woman pulling down a box of tissue that was stuck on the lift wall and taking it away with her.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, tissue was placed in the lifts to avoid the spreading of coronavirus when people press the buttons.

The case is being investigated, reports said.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese woman creates amazing sugar paintings to support Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak [Video]Chinese woman creates amazing sugar paintings to support Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak

A woman in southern China created amazing paintings using sugar to support Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak. The video, shot in the city of Guangyuan in Sichuan Province on February 6, shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:39Published

Man in south China arrested after deliberately applying spit onto lift's buttons [Video]Man in south China arrested after deliberately applying spit onto lift's buttons

A man has been arrested after deliberately applying his spit onto a lift's buttons in southern China. The CCTV video, shot in the city of Nanning in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on February 4,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.