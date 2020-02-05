Chinese woman steals tissues used to prevent spreading of coronavirus in lift

A woman was captured stealing a box of tissues used to prevent the spreading of coronavirus in a lift in eastern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in Hangzhou city in Zhejiang Province on February 1, shows a woman pulling down a box of tissue that was stuck on the lift wall and taking it away with her.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, tissue was placed in the lifts to avoid the spreading of coronavirus when people press the buttons.

The case is being investigated, reports said.