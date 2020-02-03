Global  

Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Paying Adoption Fees for Over 100 Shelter Dogs

Nnadi and his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, recently won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.
Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi celebrates Super Bowl win by paying the adoption fee for over 100 dogs

After his team won Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi made snow angels in the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comESPNIndependentcbs4.com


Derrick Nnadi pays dog adoption fees after Super Bowl win

Derrick Nnadi paid for 100 dogs' adoption fees following the win against the San Francisco 49ers.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •ESPNIndependent



