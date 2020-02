Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Paying Adoption Fees for Over 100 Shelter Dogs

Nnadi and his NFL team , the Kansas City Chiefs, recently won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers .

Also reported by • ESPN

Derrick Nnadi paid for 100 dogs' adoption fees following the win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Also reported by • Just Jared

After his team won Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi made snow angels in the...