Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kirk Douglas > Flowers and wreaths laid on the Hollywood walk of fame star of Kirk Douglas

Flowers and wreaths laid on the Hollywood walk of fame star of Kirk Douglas

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Flowers and wreaths laid on the Hollywood walk of fame star of Kirk Douglas

Flowers and wreaths laid on the Hollywood walk of fame star of Kirk Douglas

Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.

Flowers were placed on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His son, actor Michael Douglas, announced the news on Instagram on 5.

February.

View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Flowers and wreaths laid on the Hollywood walk of fame star of Kirk Douglas https://t.co/YTHVdixs2d https://t.co/R2ZbOBI0yK 19 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Flowers and wreaths laid on the Hollywood walk of fame star of Kirk Douglas https://t.co/pEViOCowOO https://t.co/uPW8O373sI 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103 [Video]‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103 Famed actor Kirk Douglas died on Feb. 5. Best known for his role in the 1960 film ‘Spartacus,’ Kirk was one of the leading men of Hollywood’s..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 [Video]Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

The 103-year-old Spartacus star passed away on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.