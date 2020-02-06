Global  

Some passengers from Wuhan flight taken to San Diego hospitals

Some passengers from Wuhan flight taken to San Diego hospitals

Some passengers from Wuhan flight taken to San Diego hospitals

Four people who arrived at MCAS Miramar from Wuhan, China, had flu-like symptoms that led to their hospitalization at San Diego-area medical centers.
