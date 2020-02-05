Global  

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Returning To Earth

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, was due to return to Earth on Thursday.

Christina Koch returns to Earth after a record 328 days in space

After 328 days in space, NASA astronaut Christina Koch is back on Earth. She returns holding the...
NASA astronaut's record-setting mission helps scientists for future missions

NASA astronaut's record-setting mission helps scientists for future missionsHouston TX (SPX) Feb 05, 2020 NASA astronaut Christina Koch is set to return to Earth on Thursday,...
Michigan Native Returns Home After 11 Months In Space

Christina Koch, a Michigan native and record-setting astronaut, and her crew mates returned home Thursday after 11 months in space, according to NASA. Katie Johnston reports.

Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth

Astronaut Christina Koch landed in the country of Kazakhstan Thursday morning, aboard a Russian spacecraft. Koch spent 11 months in space — 328 days — the longest single spaceflight for a woman.

