Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some schools closed while police search for suspect

Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some schools closed while police search for suspect

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 13:03s - Published < > Embed
Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some schools closed while police search for suspect

Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some schools closed while police search for suspect

Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large.

Some schools closed while police search for suspect
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DCAbloob

Everett Will RT @Starbuck1004: Manhunt under way for shooter who injured 2 detectives in Glen Burnie, Md. https://t.co/ZSXhQtM9Kx via @WUSA9 35 seconds ago

MDSenateGOP

Maryland Senate Republicans RT @GovLarryHogan: We have absolutely no tolerance for the violence committed against two Anne Arundel County Police detectives last night.… 2 minutes ago

_hmmarr

Hannah Marr RT @BoydKRutherford: Very grateful that the brave @AACOPD detectives involved in this shooting last night are now in stable condition. I jo… 8 minutes ago

BoydKRutherford

Boyd Rutherford Very grateful that the brave @AACOPD detectives involved in this shooting last night are now in stable condition. I… https://t.co/lA1XcHw1ff 9 minutes ago

AuroraStarkey

Aurora Starkey RT @BlueAlertUs: POLICE SHOOTING: 2 Anne Arundel County police detectives shot, Suspect still at Large https://t.co/teaCDmD6uU #LivePD #Liv… 11 minutes ago

IronGuys

IronGuys https://t.co/75EkbEkDxX Praying for two wounded Anne Arundel County (MD) Police Detectives, one in critical condit… https://t.co/QxzZSaW9YN 14 minutes ago

KimberlyCollice

Kimberly Scissorhands✂️💇‍♀️💈💇‍♂️✂️ RT @PeggyMaysonet: 2 Anne Arundel County police detectives shot; Suspect at large https://t.co/TsvluKO8qw lets find this savage and put him… 19 minutes ago

PeggyMaysonet

Peggy Maysonet 2 Anne Arundel County police detectives shot; Suspect at large https://t.co/TsvluKO8qw lets find this savage and put him where he belongs. 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Man On Gun Charges [Video]Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Man On Gun Charges

Dale Robert Chase, 30, of Lexington Park was arrested and charged with handgun in a vehicle, loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun on person and loaded handgun on person.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:22Published

Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some Anne Arundel Public Schools have closed for the day while [Video]Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some Anne Arundel Public Schools have closed for the day while

Two Anne Arundel County detectives shot, suspect still at large. Some Anne Arundel Public Schools have closed for the day while police search for the suspect.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 13:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.