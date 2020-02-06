Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Homeless US Student Population Reaches Highest Number in Over 10 Years, Says Study

Homeless US Student Population Reaches Highest Number in Over 10 Years, Says Study

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Homeless US Student Population Reaches Highest Number in Over 10 Years, Says Study

Homeless US Student Population Reaches Highest Number in Over 10 Years, Says Study

The analysis was done by the National Center for Homeless Education and used data from 2017-2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

haydenblack_

Hayden Black RT @haydenblack_: US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade. Trump’s true legacy. https://t.co/hcRzVReGxX 1 minute ago

emilycchiu

Emily C. US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade | The Guardian https://t.co/kXN0Y0HyAC 47 minutes ago

petrovdempski

Petrov Dempski US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade https://t.co/xvnh0WMvpC 49 minutes ago

VintageQueen54

VintageQueen54 RT @DrLearnALot: Bloomberg dismisses this suffering! RT US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade https://t.co/Z… 49 minutes ago

DrLearnALot

DrLearnALot🌹 Bloomberg dismisses this suffering! RT US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade https://t.co/ZamIwYzIZQ 1 hour ago

Kh_Ronia

FarnaKh RT @ppsadvocates: US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade https://t.co/8GVZD5lyY7 2 hours ago

llpot

L RT @The_News_DIVA: US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade https://t.co/t9Sx88z64Q 2 hours ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 US homeless student population reaches 1.5m, the highest in a decade https://t.co/t9Sx88z64Q 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shower The People buses showers to city's homeless [Video]Shower The People buses showers to city's homeless

Shower The People is a nonprofit organization busing showers to Nashville's homeless population.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:43Published

Death Toll Climbs As Coronavirus Outbreak Ramps Up [Video]Death Toll Climbs As Coronavirus Outbreak Ramps Up

The death toll and number of people infected by the deadly coronavirus continues to grow. The infection rate shows no signs of slowing despite severe quarantine and population control methods. Two..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.