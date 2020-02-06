'Baaghi 3' trailer out :Tiger Shroff back in rebel avatar 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:59s - Published 'Baaghi 3' trailer out :Tiger Shroff back in rebel avatar After the success of "Baaghi" and "Baaghi 2", the makers are back with "Baaghi 3" trailer.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff's action avatar spawns hilarious memes referencing him to Wonder Woman, Captain America and Salman Khan Baaghi 3 also features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande, and is directed by...

Bollywood Life - Published 5 hours ago



