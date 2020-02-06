Global  

Astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth

Astronaut Christina Koch landed in the country of Kazakhstan Thursday morning, aboard a Russian spacecraft.

Koch spent 11 months in space — 328 days — the longest single spaceflight for a woman.
